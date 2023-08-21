Maval MP Shrirang Barne Urges Inclusion Of 7 Villages In PCMC |

Maval MP Shriang Barne conducted a pivotal meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday, emphasizing the urgent need to incorporate seven additional villages into the jurisdiction of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). During the meeting, Barne formally submitted a letter outlining the residents' demands to the Chief Minister.

"Despite the presence of IT parks in areas like Hinjawadi and the presence of a world-class cricket stadium in Gahunje, the residents of these villages grapple with persistent challenges. These issues include the insufficient basic amenities, traffic congestion, and a notable absence of waste and sewage treatment facilities. The rapid urbanization has stretched the capabilities of local gram panchayats in providing essential services," Barne highlighted.

Recognizing the gravity of these challenges, Barne called for the inclusion of Hinjawadi, Maan, Marunji, Jambe, Nerhe, Sangavade, and Gahunje within the purview of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Significantly, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded positively to Barne's request, directing the administration to expedite the necessary proposal.

This appeal by the MP comes at a time when the newly included villages under the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are grappling with several challenges, even after their inclusion within the municipal limits. In response to the concerns raised by the residents of these villages, Shinde had pledged in March to ensure ample funds for the planned development of the 34 villages incorporated into the Pune Municipal Corporation. The state government had merged 11 villages in 2017 and an additional 23 villages in 2021 into PMC. On December 17, the Maharashtra government had granted approval for the merger of 23 areas adjacent to PMC limits.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)