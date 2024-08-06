Maval Assembly Seat: BJP Workers Threaten To Revolt If Sunil Shekle Given Ticket; NCP MLA Reacts | File Photo

All is not well within the Mahayuti—the ruling alliance comprising of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar—in the Maval Assembly constituency. BJP workers have threatened to revolt if NCP MLA Sunil Shelke is given the ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls. They recently passed a resolution to not work for Shelke if he gets the ticket.

Citing the example of the recent Lok Sabha election in Sangli, where Congress' Vishal Patil contested as an independent candidate and won after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) gave the seat to Shiv Sena (UBT), former state minister Bala Bhegade said, "The voters of Sangli have opened the eyes of everyone in Maharashtra. They have sent a clear message about what happens if the candidate of their choice is not given the ticket."

Bhegade also noted that the Maval Assembly seat is a traditional BJP bastion. Bhegade himself has won from the seat twice, in 2009 and 2014. In 2019, Shelke, who had been with the BJP earlier, joined the NCP and contested from the seat. He defeated Bhegade by a huge margin. After the split in the NCP, Shelke joined the Ajit Pawar faction.

Speaking about the internal strife in Mahayuti, Shelke said that he had raised the issue with the state leadership of the BJP. "They have assured me that BJP is with me and their party workers from Maval will also campaign for me in the upcoming Assembly elections. I am hopeful that the senior leaders of BJP will solve this problem at their level," he added.