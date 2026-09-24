Matang Community To Hold Statewide March On Sept 29; 50,000 From Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad To Participate | FPJ Photo

Pune: The Matang community will hold a statewide protest march in Mumbai on September 29, demanding the immediate implementation of sub-classification within the Scheduled Caste (SC) reservation quota. Organisers said the march will see participation from across Maharashtra, with around 50,000 members expected from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune district.

The announcement was made at a press conference organised by the Pune City District Matang Community on Thursday. The community is seeking the division of SC reservation into categories such as A, B, C and D, or into beneficiary and deprived groups, to ensure an equitable distribution of reservation benefits.

The demand comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s August 1, 2024, judgment concerning sub-classification within SC reservations. Community representatives urged the state government to initiate and complete the process without further delay.

Anil Hatagale, the welcoming president of the Pune City District Matang Community, said, “We have been raising the demand for equitable distribution of reservation benefits through various platforms. The Supreme Court’s decision has provided a legal basis for sub-classification, and we now want the state government to take concrete steps for its implementation.”

Advocate Mahesh Sakat, secretary of the organisation, said, “Several issues concerning the Matang community, including reservation and social justice, have remained pending. The September 29 march is being organised to put these demands before the government in a strong and united manner and seek time-bound decisions.”

Representatives said 77 major marches had previously been organised across Maharashtra over various social, educational, political and reservation-related issues concerning the community.