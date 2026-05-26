Massive Protest Outside Beed District Collector Office Over NEET Paper Leak | Sourced

Beed: A large protest was held outside the district collector’s office in Beed on Monday over the alleged NEET examination paper leak case that has triggered outrage across the country. The agitation was led by social activist Dr Ganesh Dhawale along with members of several social and political organisations and local residents.

The protesters raised slogans against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They accused the authorities of failing to protect the integrity of the examination process.

The demonstrators demanded that the NTA be dissolved immediately. They also sought a high-level inquiry into the alleged paper leak under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge. The protesters further demanded strict action against those involved in the leak, including confiscation of their properties.

During the protest, slogans such as “The Education Minister Must Resign”, “Down with the NTA Administration” and “Down with the Corrupt Education System” were raised.

The protesters also demanded financial assistance for families of students who allegedly died by suicide after suffering mental stress due to the controversy.

A memorandum addressed to the President of India, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was submitted through the Beed district administration.

Speaking during the protest, Dr Ganesh Dhawale said lakhs of medical aspirants study day and night for the examination, but their future has been put at risk due to the alleged paper leak and irregularities in the results. He claimed that growing commercialisation in education and administrative negligence were leading to repeated such incidents.

The protesters alleged that the NTA had lost public trust and demanded a transparent and secure examination system to prevent such controversies in the future.

Several citizens and activists, including Shaikh Younus, Ramnath Khod, Mubeen Shaikh, Balasaheb More Patil, Kishkindha Panchal, Sitabai Bhosale and others, participated in the agitation.