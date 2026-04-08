Massive Pipeline Leak Wastes Lakhs Of Litres During Trial In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A major leak in a newly laid water pipeline at Dhorkin village led to the wastage of lakhs of litres of water, officials said on Wednesday. The incident occurred during a trial run of the city’s new water supply scheme.

Water was being pumped from the Jayakwadi jackwell and transported through a 2,500 mm diameter pipeline to the purification centre at Nakshatrawadi. The project, being executed by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, has been underway since March 23.

On Tuesday, water had reached up to Nisarga Nursery during the trial. However, a leak developed in the pipeline near a bridge at Dhorkin village. The force of the leak caused water to gush out onto the road and nearby areas. Locals said the road looked like a flowing river as a large quantity of water drained away.

Read Also VIDEO: Godavari Water Reaches Jackwell In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After Major Effort

Following the incident, authorities immediately stopped the supply and emptied the entire pipeline. Repair work was taken up late on Tuesday night to fix the damage.

Officials said that water pumping from the Jayakwadi jackwell will remain suspended until repairs are completed. As a result, the purification and cleaning process at the Nakshatrawadi centre will not take place on Wednesday.

Sources added that the trial run was part of testing the new system before full-scale operations begin. The incident has raised concerns about the pipeline’s condition and the need for stricter monitoring during such tests.