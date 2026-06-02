Massive Fire Destroys Cottonseed Warehouse In Beed MIDC; Firefighters Battle Blaze For Five Hours | Representative Image

Beed: A major fire broke out at a cottonseed warehouse in the MIDC area of Beed on Monday morning, causing extensive damage and destroying a large quantity of stored material.

The blaze spread rapidly through the warehouse, which reportedly contained cottonseed and other highly combustible materials. Thick smoke was seen rising from the site as the fire engulfed the structure.

Fire tenders from Beed, Wadwani and Georai were rushed to the spot. Firefighters carried out an intensive operation and managed to bring the blaze under control after nearly five hours.

According to preliminary information, the warehouse is owned by industrialist Amrit Sarda. No casualties have been reported so far.

The intensity of the fire caused severe structural damage to the building. Several walls measuring around 40 to 50 feet in height collapsed during the incident, adding to the destruction.

Authorities said a large quantity of stock stored inside the warehouse was reduced to ashes. The exact extent of the financial loss is yet to be determined.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Officials are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to determine how the blaze started and assess the full extent of the damage.