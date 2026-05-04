Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Twin Fires In Waluj MIDC Cause Damages, No Casualties Reported | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two major fire incidents in the Waluj MIDC area on Sunday caused losses worth crores of rupees, though no casualties were reported.

The first fire broke out around 3 am at a garbage collection centre run by Mahindra & Mahindra near Zambad Chowk. The situation was risky because the plant produces gas from waste, raising fears of a possible explosion. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving the alert and began firefighting operations.

A large amount of plastic waste stored at the site made the fire harder to control. Two fire tenders from MIDC and 17 water tankers were used in the operation. Firefighters worked for nearly eight hours before bringing the blaze under control. Officials said the intense heat may have caused the plastic materials to catch fire.

The second incident took place around 3.30 pm in the Teesgaon area. A private godown storing electrical goods caught fire. Bundles of wires lying in the open suddenly ignited, and the flames spread quickly. Electrical equipment, including a distribution panel, was damaged in the fire.

MIDC fire brigade personnel, including officers Anil Deshmukh, L G Brahmankar, S G Wasnik, Sunil Patil and Y D Kale, took part in both rescue operations. Authorities are assessing the exact cause of the fires and the total losses.