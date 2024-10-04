Massive Fire Breaks Out At Store Near Pune Railway Station; No Injuries Reported

A massive fire broke out at a store opposite Pune Railway Station in the early hours of Friday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, thanks to the swift action of fire brigade officials.
According to the information received, the fire started at Agarwal General Stores, located in the Wilson Garden area, at around 4:30am.
The timely intervention of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Fire Department prevented the fire from spreading. It was extinguished using two fire engines and two water tankers.
A lodge situated above the store was safely evacuated by fire brigade officials. Their quick response ensured that everyone was unharmed, and no damage occurred to the surrounding area.
Local authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.