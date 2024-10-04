 Massive Fire Breaks Out At Store Near Pune Railway Station; No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMassive Fire Breaks Out At Store Near Pune Railway Station; No Injuries Reported

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Store Near Pune Railway Station; No Injuries Reported

Local authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Store Near Pune Railway Station; No Injuries Reported | Sourced

A massive fire broke out at a store opposite Pune Railway Station in the early hours of Friday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, thanks to the swift action of fire brigade officials.

According to the information received, the fire started at Agarwal General Stores, located in the Wilson Garden area, at around 4:30am.

Read Also
Pune: Supriya Sule Calls On Maha Metro To Name Mandai Station After Mahatma Jyotiba Phule
article-image

The timely intervention of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Fire Department prevented the fire from spreading. It was extinguished using two fire engines and two water tankers.

A lodge situated above the store was safely evacuated by fire brigade officials. Their quick response ensured that everyone was unharmed, and no damage occurred to the surrounding area.

FPJ Shorts
Himachal Pradesh HPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 1088 Constable Positions; Check Salary, Class 12 Pass Outs Eligible!
Himachal Pradesh HPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 1088 Constable Positions; Check Salary, Class 12 Pass Outs Eligible!
UPSC Releases Results For Medical Officer Recruitment Exam: Check Your Status Now!
UPSC Releases Results For Medical Officer Recruitment Exam: Check Your Status Now!
Nissan Launches Magnite Facelift in India Starting at Rs 5.99 Lakh
Nissan Launches Magnite Facelift in India Starting at Rs 5.99 Lakh
Cars On Moon! NASA Conducts Test To Drive Vehicle On Lunar Surface
Cars On Moon! NASA Conducts Test To Drive Vehicle On Lunar Surface
Read Also
Exclusive: Maintaining Law & Order In Pune Challenging Due To Shortage Of Police Personnel, Says...
article-image

Local authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court Stays Minister Sattar's Order Cancelling Corruption Report in CAPMC Case

Bombay High Court Stays Minister Sattar's Order Cancelling Corruption Report in CAPMC Case

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Store Near Pune Railway Station; No Injuries Reported

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Store Near Pune Railway Station; No Injuries Reported

Pune: NIBM Annexe Road Residents’ Complaint Over Poor Roads Draws Attention Of Maharashtra Human...

Pune: NIBM Annexe Road Residents’ Complaint Over Poor Roads Draws Attention Of Maharashtra Human...

Marathwada News: 9,166 Appear for PET 2024; UBT Worker Assaulted by 'BJP functionaries' in Nanded;...

Marathwada News: 9,166 Appear for PET 2024; UBT Worker Assaulted by 'BJP functionaries' in Nanded;...

Pune: 'Met Devendra Fadnavis, He Offered Another Option, But…,' Says Harshavardhan Patil On...

Pune: 'Met Devendra Fadnavis, He Offered Another Option, But…,' Says Harshavardhan Patil On...