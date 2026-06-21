Mass Yoga Session In Jalgaon On International Yoga Day | Sourced

Jalgaon: Yoga, considered an invaluable heritage of Indian culture and a proven path to a healthy lifestyle, has now gained global acceptance. Enthusiastic programmes were organised at various levels in Jalgaon to mark International Yoga Day.

The event was celebrated with great zeal at the hall of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj District Sports Complex, jointly organised by the District Administration, the Education Department, the District Sports Officer’s Office, and ‘Mera Yuva Bharat, Jalgaon’.

The event was held in the distinguished presence of District Collector Rohan Ghuge. Also present were Zilla Parishad CEO Karishma Nair, Municipal Commissioner Aditya Jeevane, District Sports Officer Jagdish Chaudhary, Secondary Education Officer Kalpana Chavan, ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ Youth Officer Abhishek Chavre, and Municipal Corporation Administrative Officer Khalil Shaikh.

They were joined by the president of the District Kho-Kho Association, Shekhar Pol, along with athletes, students from various schools, female sports teachers, officials and staff from various departments, yoga instructors, teachers, students, and parents.

During the programme, State Sports Coach and Yoga Instructor Chanchal Mali guided the attendees through yoga practices. A mass yoga session was conducted under her leadership. She provided detailed insights into the importance of yoga for physical health, mental stability, and daily life. Pravin Patil anchored the programme.

Read Also Yoga Day Celebration Held At Bibi-Ka-Maqbara In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following the yoga session, District Collector Rohan Ghuge inspected the District Sports Complex and reviewed the available sports facilities and services. He instructed the district sports officer to immediately address necessary improvements and resolve any pending deficiencies at the complex. This initiative, organised for International Yoga Day, aimed to raise public awareness about yoga and convey the message of a healthy lifestyle to the citizens.