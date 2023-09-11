 Mass Recitation of 'Uvasaggaharam Stotra' Unites Thousands of Devotees In Pune
Mass Recitation of 'Uvasaggaharam Stotra' Unites Thousands of Devotees In Pune

Organized by the RMD Foundation, with President Janhavi Dhariwal Balan and Vice President Shobha R Dhariwal, this recitation has been a tradition for seven years.

On the eve of Paryushan Parva, thousands of devotees gathered for a mass recitation of the "Uvasaggaharam Stotra," considered highly auspicious in Jainism. This event took place in the presence of Sadhvi Sheelapiji and Sadhvi Dr Kumud Lataji at Yash Lawns, Bibewadi Pune.

Organized by the RMD Foundation, with President Janhavi Dhariwal Balan and Vice President Shobha R Dhariwal, this recitation has been a tradition for seven years. It aims not only to foster a positive spirit within Jainism but also to promote positivity across Indian society. Shobha R Dhariwal said that the regular recitation of this stotra is believed to alleviate worldly sufferings, including evil spirits, diseases, and enemies while bringing happiness and prosperity to both humans and animals.

Shobha R Dhariwal introduced the program and extended a warm welcome to the attendees, encouraging them to experience the benefits of the recitation. The "Uvasaggaharam Stotra" dedicated to Lord Parshvanath is seen as a solution to hardships, and problems, and a way to connect with divine power. Sadhvi Sheelapiji urged the gathering to unite with Lord Parshvanath through this powerful stotra.

Janhavi Dhariwal Balan expressed the sentiment that the recitation of this hymn brings positive energy, enabling individuals to engage in good deeds throughout the year. The event saw the presence of various dignitaries, including Punit Balan, Popatsheth Oswal, and others, representatives from Jain organizations, renowned entrepreneurs, and devotees from various sects and regions.

