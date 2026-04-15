Marriage Hall On Reserved Land Sparks Controversy In Nashik, Inquiry Initiated

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Parab | ANI

Nashik: A serious issue has come to light in the city involving the construction of an unauthorised marriage hall on a plot reserved for sports and social amenities. The lavish hall, spread over nearly 6,000 square meters in the New Nashik area, was allegedly built in violation of rules by the landowner in connivance with a corporator from a political party.

Following the issue being raised in the Legislative Council through a Calling Attention Motion, the Urban Development Department has directed the Municipal Commissioner to conduct an inquiry.



Shiv Sena ( UBT ) MLC Anil Parab raised the issue during the legislative session. According to him, Plot No. 29 in the Neighbourhood Sector of New Nashik, measuring approximately 6,269.48 square meters, is officially reserved for sports and social facilities. However, despite this reservation, the landowner, along with a corporator, allegedly constructed a luxurious unauthorised marriage hall on the site.



MLC Parab informed the House that, shockingly, no permissions had been obtained from the Municipal Corporation for the construction. He further pointed out that the concerned plot has neither an approved building plan nor an occupancy certificate. Despite this, the parties involved have allegedly continued to operate the unauthorised facility and derive financial benefits from it.



Parab also demanded an SIT probe into the matter, suspension of corrupt officials involved, and the registration of a criminal case against the concerned individuals.



Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the Calling Attention Motion, the Urban Development Department sent a letter to the Nashik Municipal administration on April 13 seeking a detailed report. The people of Nashik are now closely watching what action the Municipal Corporation administration takes in this matter.