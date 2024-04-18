Marathwada: Unseasonal Rains Claim 10 Lives Within A Week

Representational image

Unseasonal rains have led to the loss of 10 lives and 150 animals in the Marathwada region within a week since April 9, according to a primary survey report from the state revenue department.

The Marathwada region comprises eight districts - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded, Dharashiv, and Hingoli.

Since April 9, unseasonal rains and hailstorms have affected parts of Marathwada, resulting in the loss of human and animal lives. Additionally, over 450 houses in 481 villages across the region have been damaged. Crops spanning over 5,256.86 hectares of land belonging to 9,127 farmers have been affected by the unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

The report revealed that three deaths occurred in Beed, while two each were reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, and Latur districts. One death was reported in Hingoli.

A total of 152 animals, including 117 milch animals, lost their lives due to the unseasonal rains.

These showers also inflicted significant damage on irrigated land, 700.60 hectares of non-irrigated land, 3,231.20 hectares of orchards, and fruit crops spread over 1,325.06 hectares. Beed district witnessed the maximum loss with 1,693.80 hectares of land.