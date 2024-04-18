 Marathwada: Unseasonal Rains Claim 10 Lives Within A Week
Marathwada: Unseasonal Rains Claim 10 Lives Within A Week

Since April 9, unseasonal rains and hailstorms have affected parts of Marathwada, resulting in the loss of human and animal lives. Additionally, over 450 houses in 481 villages across the region have been damaged. Crops spanning over 5,256.86 hectares of land belonging to 9,127 farmers have been affected by the unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

Representational image

Unseasonal rains have led to the loss of 10 lives and 150 animals in the Marathwada region within a week since April 9, according to a primary survey report from the state revenue department.

The Marathwada region comprises eight districts - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded, Dharashiv, and Hingoli.

