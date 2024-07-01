Marathwada Sees Satisfactory Rainfall, Farmers Hopeful for Agricultural Season |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with some parts of the Marathwada region, received mild and medium rain on Sunday afternoon. Since the beginning of June, the region has received satisfactory rainfall this year. In June, 183.3 mm of rainfall was recorded in Marathwada. Now, the farmers are expecting the continuity of the rainfall to complete their farming activities and to fill the dams with water.

In Latur, the rain, which had ceased for some days, appeared again on Sunday. Hence, the residents took out their umbrellas and raincoats on Sunday afternoon. The rain continued for more than an hour, and the residents were relieved of the scorching heat. Rainfall was experienced in the first week of June, but later, the rain ceased, and the atmosphere was hot and humid for around a week. On Sunday morning, the atmosphere suddenly changed, and rain was experienced in the afternoon.

Drought-like situation last year

Similarly, rainfall was experienced in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Dharashiv, and Jalna districts as well. Some parts of these districts received mild and medium showers.

Last year, the people of Marathwada suffered a drought-like situation. This year, the rainfall has been satisfactory until now. On Sunday, 10.2 mm of rainfall was recorded in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 1.3 mm in Jalna, 2.3 mm in Latur, 0.7 mm in Dharashiv, 6.4 mm in Nanded, 2.9 mm in Parbhani, and 6.3 mm in Hingoli. The total average rainfall recorded in the region was 2.8 mm.

The rainfall recorded in June was: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 201.2 mm; Jalna, 196.8 mm; Beed, 187 mm; Latur, 214.4 mm; Dharashiv, 218.1 mm; Nanded, 139.5 mm; Parbhani, 170.4 mm; and Hingoli, 149.8 mm.