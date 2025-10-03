Marathwada Rains: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Structural Damage In Kapildharwadi Village Of Beed District | Sourced

Beed: Continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has triggered alarming damage in Kapildharwadi in Beed tehsil, with large cracks appearing on houses, the primary school building, and the main road leading to the Manmath Swami temple. Fearing a possible landslide, villagers expressed grave concern, wondering if the hill itself was shifting or on the verge of collapse.

District Collector Vivek Johnson, along with Tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke, Circle Officer Sheetal Chate, and Talathi Anil Gaikwad, visited the site on Thursday to take stock of the situation. Several villagers, including local leaders and Gram Panchayat members, were present during the inspection.

Speaking to the residents, Collector Johnson assured them that a technical committee will immediately conduct an inspection to determine the exact cause of the cracks. “Based on the findings, the administration will initiate permanent rehabilitation or other precautionary measures,” he said.

He further added that villagers in need of employment will be provided work under the NREGA scheme, arrangements will be made for students to attend nearby schools, and those displaced will be temporarily accommodated at the Manmath Swami temple premises.

Villagers urged the administration to act swiftly, warning that delays could pose a serious threat to the safety of the entire settlement. Despite Dussehra festivities, the administration’s quick response and the Collector’s reassurance brought some relief to anxious residents, who thanked the officials for their prompt intervention.