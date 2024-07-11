Marathwada News: VNAU Registrar Duped of ₹11L Online, MSEDCL Officials Held for Bribery | Representative Image

The cyber fraudsters duped the registrar of Vasantrao Naik Agriculture University (VNAU), Parbhani, Dr Indramani and withdrew ₹11 lakh from his account by sending a false link to him on his phone. Based on the complaint lodged by Dr Indramani, a case has been registered with the Mondah Police Station.

According to the details, Dr Indramani received a call from an unidentified person on his mobile phone on July 5. The concerned person posing as a bank employee asked Dr Indramani to fill in the given details sent on the link on his mobile phone and complete the information.

He told Dr Indramani that the scope of the transaction will be increased after this procedure. Dr Indramani completed the procedure told by the person, but later found that ₹10.99 lakh have been debited from his two bank accounts. PI Sadhan Chaware is further investigating the case.

MSEDCL officials held for bribery

The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the Maharashtra State Electricity Districution Company (LTD), of Kannad Dhanaji Ramgude and deputy manager Praveen Divekar red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a contractor sanctioning a work of installation of four transformers on Wednesday. The ACB officers executed the action in Rangude’s office in Kannad on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, both the accused had taken Rs 1.5 lakh from the contractor but still their greed had not ended and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh again. After getting Rs 3.5 lakh, the accused sanctioned two works of the contractor. They demanded Rs 2 lakh to the contractor for the remaining two works. Fed up of constant torture from the officer, the contractor met ACB superintendent and lodged a complaint against them.

On Wednesday evening, PI Manoj Dhas and his team laid a trap and caught both the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. The ACB teams are searching the properties in the houses of the accused now.