Marathwada News: Preparations of Navratri at Mahur in Full Swing; Rajput Community Welcomes Finance Corporation And More |

Preparations for Navratri at Mahur are in full swing as thousands of devotees are expected to visit Renukamata Mandir during the festival. The Navratri celebration will begin on October 3, and the temple administration is working to ensure that all necessary facilities are in place for devotees during this period.

The administration is setting up tin sheds for shelter, arranging for easy access to the temple, and providing drinking water, healthcare, and other amenities around the temple premises, according to temple trustee Chandrakant Bhopi.

Meghna Kohli, the secretary of the temple trust and district collector, recently held a review meeting to assess the Navratri preparations. She directed officials to ensure assistance for devotees climbing the temple steps, as well as providing transportation, healthcare, and other essential services.

Various religious activities will take place over the nine-day festival, with cultural programs by renowned artists planned. The police department is also implementing security measures to ensure the safety of the devotees visiting Mahurgadh.

Rajput Community Welcomes Finance Corporation

The state government has recently announced the establishment of the Vir Shiromani Maharana Pratap Finance Development Corporation to assist the economically weaker sections of the Rajput community. The government has allocated ₹50 crore for the corporation.

The Rajput community had been demanding the creation of such a finance corporation for many years, staging intense agitations. Now, with the demand fulfilled, the economically disadvantaged members of the Kshatriya Rajput community will benefit. The corporation will provide financial assistance, especially to educated and unemployed youth.

Prominent community members expressed their gratitude to the government, stating that the corporation will contribute to the community's progress.

Madhavsingh Parmar, a resident of Shri Kshtriya Samaj, noted that while the Rajput community has fought for the country for centuries, it now faces economic challenges. He welcomed the government's decision, emphasizing that the corporation will help improve the community's financial situation.

12 get lifer in youth’s murder case

A youth sitting on the steps of a temple was brutally murdered by a mob, who hit him with stones on his head and abused him in the name of his caste. The Biloli court has recently sentenced 12 persons to life imprisonment and a ₹5,000 fine each.

According to the details, the dispute erupted when the youth was sitting on the steps of the temple in Kokalgaon, located in the Deglur taluka of Nanded district, on November 19, 2015. A mob severely beat him and struck him with stones, leading to his death. The Markhel police, after conducting an investigation, submitted a chargesheet against the 12 individuals in the Biloli court.

Judge A. Kothalikar, based on the available evidence, sentenced the accused—Nilkanth Patil, Somnath Swami, Hanmant Swami, Shankar Swami, Amrut Biradar, Shivaji Madne, Ganesh Hatte, Shankar Hatte, Suresh Kavatge, Jaggannath Patil, Subhash Hatte, and Sunil Patil—to life imprisonment and a ₹5,000 fine each.

The order further stated that the kin of the deceased youth should be given compensation of ₹1.50 lakh. Assistant Public Prosecutor Sandeep Kundalwadikar appeared for the prosecution.