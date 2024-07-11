Marathwada News: Police Prepared for Jarange’s Rally in Aurangabad, Big Blow to BJP in Nanded |

The Maratha Quota Rally led by Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil is organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on July 13 (Saturday). The route of the rally will be from CIDCO to Kranti Chowk covering a distance of around 3.5km. As a precautionary measure, the police administration has devised a well-planned strategy to avert any untoward incident during the rally and maintain peace and harmony in the city. The lifeline of the city ‘Jalna Road’ has been closed from 11am to 5pm on Saturday and alternate routes have been provided to the residents during this period.

Meanwhile, the Sakal Maratha Samaj has demanded to the police that those who are opposing the rally should be arrested immediately. The police administration had a meeting with the rally coordinators and strictly directed them that no one should breach the laws during the rally. No sticks and rods will be allowed during the rally. The organisers told the police that the people from remote areas have started coming to the city in bullock carts and the bullock carts should be allowed in the rally.

Around 159 tractors and 200 bullock carts will come from Khultabad and Kannad and other other places in the city. The police administration has directed that the bullock carts should not be allowed in the rally, but the tractors can be brought. No one should participate in the rally in the inebriated condition or the police will take strict action against the miscreants, CP Praveen Pawar said.

Big blow to BJP in Nanded

The BJP leaders are leaving the party one by one in Nanded district after the recent Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, former union minister Suryakanta Patil left BJP and joined NCP (Sharad Pawar). Now, former minister Madhavrao Kinhalkar announced to leave the Party and created a political sensation in the district. It is considered a severe blow to BJP in Nanded.

BJP had maintained a stronghold in Nanded district in the past few years. Now, when the senior leaders are leaving the party, there is severe jolt to BJP in the district, the experts opined.

After Suyakanta Patil, Kinhalkar dealt a severe blow to the BJP due to internal indifferences. Ten years back, he left NCP and joined BJP, however, he was not given any important task in the party last year and he was upset with the working system. Like Patil, it is likely that he will join NCP soon.