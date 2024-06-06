Marathwada News: Direct Flight For Bangkok Likely From October, Environment Day Celebrated In Beed | Pixabay

Air Asia Airline has initiated the preparation to start the international flight from the Chikalthana Airport to Bangkok. This air service is likely to start from October and the officials of the Airlines inspected the facilities available at the Chikalthana Airport for operating the international flights.

Informing about the service, the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee and Public Relations Committee of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), Sunit Kothari said, discussions were held with Air Asia airline officials from Thailand and Malaysia. The officials had done the final inspection and assessment of the International travel potential from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and International arrival and departure infrastructure facilities, Customs & Immigration, Airport ground handling and security infrastructure at Aurangabad.

Air Asia Airline has earmarked the month of October for starting non - stop services on the Bangkok - Aurangabad - Bangkok route. The booking will go online from mid July onwards. Presently, AirAsia flies international routes from 16 cities within India and Aurangabad will be the 17th destination for Air Asia. The Airline will provide onward connections from Bangkok to 19 countries with 50 onward destinations, Kothari said.

Beed: Eco Battalion resolve to plant 2,25,000 saplings

The B-company’s 136th Eco Battalion of the Indian Army will plant and nurture 2,25,000 saplings in Kille Dharur and Ghagarwada in Dharur tehsil in Beed district during 2024-25.

The battalion started the drive by planning 10,000 saplings in Kille Dhaur and Ghagarwada on the occasion of the World Environment Day on Wednesday.

Dharur Civil Court Judge NS Kadam and the director of the Manavlok Sevabhavi Sanstha Aniket Lohiya inaugurated the drive by planning the saplings.

The students and teachers of Arts, Commerce and Science College, Kille Dharur, Forest Circle Officer, forest guards, conservator of forest, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, teachers and students of Dnyandeep Primary School, ex-servicemen, local police officers, senior citizens and others were present.