Marathwada News: 17K Property Owners on NWMC Recovery Squad Radar, DIG Umap’s Appointment Withheld After CAT’s Order |

Thousands of property owners in the Nanded – Waghala Municipal Corporation jurisdiction have evaded the corporation's property tax, amounting to ₹211.29 crore.

The administration has taken stern measures to recover the outstanding amount from the defaulters. Notices have been served to around 17,000 property owners to clear their outstanding taxes. Hence, the evaders are on the radar of the tax recovery squad.

There are a total of 1.37 lakh registered property owners in Nanded city. However, thousands of taxpayers have not paid their outstanding taxes to the corporation. The corporation is tasked with recovering ₹211,29,11,556 from these taxpayers. Notices have been served to 17,000 defaulters to pay their outstanding taxes.

The corporation provides basic civic facilities to residents from the revenue generated from tax recovery. The amount of outstanding taxes is increasing daily, hampering city development works. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Mahesh Kumar Doiphode has issued strict guidelines for the recovery of pending property taxes and directed legal measures where necessary.

Earlier, the corporation initiated a drive to regularise illegal water connections, receiving a positive response from residents who had been using corporation water without paying taxes. Now, the corporation has turned its attention to pending property taxes. A decision was made to conduct a survey of all properties in Nanded city using drone cameras, though this initiative has not yet been utilised for tax recovery.

Dr Doiphode, additional commissioner Girish Mahajan, deputy commissioner Ajitpal Singh Sandhu, assistant commissioner Sadashiv Patange, and other officers are making efforts for the rapid recovery of property taxes. The administration is also planning seizure actions if taxes are not paid, according to sources.

DIG Umap’s appointment withheld after CAT’s order

The state home ministry has appointed Shahaji Umap as the special Deputy General of Police (DIG) for the Nanded range recently. However, Special Inspector General of Police Shashikant Mahavarkar has challenged this appointment with the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). The CAT has granted a stay and issued an order that Umap should not take charge until the next hearing on July 19. As a result, Umap had to return empty-handed without assuming the charge on Saturday.

The state government recently transferred senior IAS and IPS officers in the state. The transfer orders were released by the government last week.

Special IGP Mahavarkar was transferred to CID, Pune, and Commissioner of Police of the Special Branch, Mumbai. Shahaji Umap was transferred as special DIG for the Nanded range. Similarly, Mahavarkar was retained as the special IG of the Nanded region on April 24, 2023. Five days ago, Mahavarkar challenged his transfer to Pune with the CAT. During the hearing, the CAT issued the aforementioned order and scheduled the next hearing on July 19. Umap reached Nanded two days ago to assume charge but had to return empty-handed.

It is said that BJP guardian minister Girish Mahajan recommended Umap’s name for the post, and local BJP leaders support his placement in the Nanded range. Umap had previously worked as SP in Nanded.

Speaking to the press, Umap said he was not aware of the CAT decision; otherwise, he would not have come to take charge, and he is waiting for further orders.