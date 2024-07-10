Marathwada: Disproportionate Assets Case Against PWD Engineer, Int'l Water Convention on August 13 |

The Beed police have registered a case against a 51-year-old PWD engineer and his wife for allegedly having over 200 per cent excess wealth than their known sources of income, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

The ACB in 2022 caught the man, then an executive engineer in the Public Works Department (PWD) at Ambajogai in Maharashtra's Beed district, while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 from a person, the anti-graft agency said in a release issued on Tuesday.

A search of his house subsequently led to the recovery of lakhs of rupees, it said. The ACB during further probe found that he acquired assets of ₹3,02,64,141, other than his known sources of income between September 1, 2010 and June 22, 2022, the release said. Based on the ACB's complaint, the Ambajogai police on Tuesday registered a case under relevant provisions against the engineer, currently working on the same post in Mumbai, and his wife, it added.

Int'l Water Convention on August 13

An International Water Convention will be held in the city on August 13 and 14. A preparatory meeting, led by Smart City CEO and Municipal Corporation Administrator G. Srikanth, was organized at the Smart City Office. The convention will review the water situation from 30 years ago and project the next 30 years.

Topics include modern technology in water supply, renovation of old water sources, sewage water recycling, and management. Srikanth stated that the convention will provide guidelines for current and future water supply department employees. It will also showcase new technologies and gadgets used in water supply systems.