 Marathwada Breaks Guinness Record With 26,721 Solar Pumps In A Month
Marathwada Breaks Guinness Record With 26,721 Solar Pumps In A Month

The feat of installing the highest number of solar pumps has been recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. The Guinness certificate was presented at a special function in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Marathwada Breaks Guinness Record With 26,721 Solar Pumps In A Month | Representational Image | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state government has launched the ambitious ‘Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump’ scheme, under which Marathwada has secured first position in Maharashtra by installing 26,721 solar agriculture pumps in a month. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has installed 45,911 solar pumps overall, of which 60% were installed by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar regional office covering the eight districts in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur and Nanded circles, sources said.

The feat of installing the highest number of solar pumps has been recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. The Guinness certificate was presented at a special function in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday.

Under the ‘Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump’ scheme, farmers are provided a pump set comprising a solar panel and an agriculture pump by paying only 10% of the cost. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar regional office installed 26,721 pumps in just one month. MSEDCL chairman and managing director Lokesh Chandra, joint managing director Aditya Jeevane, engineers and employees contributed to the effective implementation of the scheme in the Marathwada region.

District-wise Solar Pump Installation

District — Number of Solar Pumps

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar — 3,102

Jalna — 6,958

Nanded — 975

Parbhani — 3,182

Hingoli — 2,100

Latur — 900

Beed — 7,467

Dharashiv — 2,037

Total (Marathwada): 26,721

