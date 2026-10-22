Marathwada: Administration Prepared For Graduates' Constituency Polls; Divisional Commissioner Reviews Arrangements In Eight Districts

Administration Prepared For Graduates' Constituency Polls; Divisional Commissioner Reviews Arrangements In Eight Districts | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration is fully prepared for the Aurangabad Division Graduates' Constituency election. Divisional Commissioner and Returning Officer G Sreekanth has directed all departments to work in coordination to ensure that polling is conducted smoothly, without fear and transparently.

Ahead of polling scheduled for Friday, Oct 23, Sreekanth reviewed preparations in all eight districts of the division during an online meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The review covered Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli districts.

The meeting assessed basic amenities at polling stations, arrangements for voters, availability of polling materials, deployment of officials and staff, and security measures. The arrangements for political party booths near polling stations were also reviewed.

Sreekanth emphasised the need to ensure that voters could exercise their franchise without difficulty. Officials reviewed entry arrangements, essential facilities, directional signage and the preparedness of polling staff.

The district administrations were instructed to ensure the timely distribution of polling materials, secure transportation of ballot boxes, arrangements for collecting ballot boxes after polling and preparations at counting centres.

The Aurangabad Division Graduates' Constituency comprises eight districts, with 41 candidates in the fray. A total of 3,26,701 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 842 polling stations across the division.

Polling will take place on Friday, Oct 23, from 8 am to 4 pm. As voters are required to indicate their order of preference on the ballot paper, officials have been instructed to guide them on the correct voting procedure.

Sreekanth directed officials to remain vigilant throughout the election process and take immediate measures to address any difficulties that may arise on polling day. He also stressed the need for coordination among all agencies to ensure peaceful and transparent polling.