 Marathi Vidnyan Parishad Hosts Lecture on 'Planets, Destiny, and Success' to Promote Scientific Thinking
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMarathi Vidnyan Parishad Hosts Lecture on 'Planets, Destiny, and Success' to Promote Scientific Thinking

Marathi Vidnyan Parishad Hosts Lecture on 'Planets, Destiny, and Success' to Promote Scientific Thinking

In his lecture, Phakatkar addressed widespread misconceptions about planets, stars, and destiny. Using scientific evidence, he explained how celestial bodies in the solar system impact human life at a physical level but emphasized that they have no influence on destiny or success.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

The Marathi Vidnyan Parishad, Nashik, hosted an enlightening lecture on 'Planets, Destiny, and Success', aimed at fostering rational and scientific thinking. Held as part of the 131st edition of the Dr Narendra Dabholkar Vivek Vyakhyanmala, the event featured Sudhir Phakatkar, a senior electronic technician from GMRT, Narayangaon, as the keynote speaker. The session began with an introduction by Dr. Dhananjay Ahire, Executive President of Marathi Vidnyan Parishad.

In his lecture, Phakatkar addressed widespread misconceptions about planets, stars, and destiny. Using scientific evidence, he explained how celestial bodies in the solar system impact human life at a physical level but emphasized that they have no influence on destiny or success.

Read Also
Pune: PMRDA Bans Mobile Phone Use During Work Hours — All You Need To Know
article-image

He also offered a scientific perspective on Earth’s formation, including its age and the distances between planets. Phakatkar debunked the myth surrounding gems and stones, stating that their supposed connection to planets and their ability to determine success or failure is purely imaginary. He concluded by emphasizing the importance of rational thinking, urging people to rely on scientific principles to dispel superstitions and avoid attributing life events to planetary positions.

The event, held at the Sharadchandraji Pawar College of Architecture auditorium, saw participation from students, parents, and citizens. It sparked discussions on promoting a scientific mindset to combat superstitions. The program’s speakers were introduced by Tripti Bakshi, with moderation by Sachin Malegaonkar, coordinator of the Dabholkar lecture series. Sheetal Chougule, Treasurer of the Marathi Vidnyan Parishad, delivered the vote of thanks.

FPJ Shorts
ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam Schedule To Be Released Soon, Check All Details Here
ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam Schedule To Be Released Soon, Check All Details Here
Joy OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Joy OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
GATE 2025 Application Correction Facility For PwD Candidates Ends Today At gate2025.iitr.ac.in; Check Details
GATE 2025 Application Correction Facility For PwD Candidates Ends Today At gate2025.iitr.ac.in; Check Details
PR Sreejesh Coached Indian Colts Depart For Oman To Defend Junior Asia Cup Title
PR Sreejesh Coached Indian Colts Depart For Oman To Defend Junior Asia Cup Title

Participants appreciated the initiative, expressing a strong need for such seminars to strengthen rational and scientific thinking in society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marathi Vidnyan Parishad Hosts Lecture on 'Planets, Destiny, and Success' to Promote Scientific...

Marathi Vidnyan Parishad Hosts Lecture on 'Planets, Destiny, and Success' to Promote Scientific...

Vigilant Bus Conductors Help Police Arrest Two Women Thieves on Nashik-Dindori Route

Vigilant Bus Conductors Help Police Arrest Two Women Thieves on Nashik-Dindori Route

Pune District Administration, Police All Set For Counting Day - Here's All You Need To Know

Pune District Administration, Police All Set For Counting Day - Here's All You Need To Know

Nashik: Counting for Assembly Elections to Begin at 8 AM; Early Results Expected from Deolali

Nashik: Counting for Assembly Elections to Begin at 8 AM; Early Results Expected from Deolali

MNGL Increases CNG Price by Rs 2 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Surrounding Areas

MNGL Increases CNG Price by Rs 2 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Surrounding Areas