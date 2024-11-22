Marathi Vidnyan Parishad Hosts Lecture on 'Planets, Destiny, and Success' to Promote Scientific Thinking

The Marathi Vidnyan Parishad, Nashik, hosted an enlightening lecture on 'Planets, Destiny, and Success', aimed at fostering rational and scientific thinking. Held as part of the 131st edition of the Dr Narendra Dabholkar Vivek Vyakhyanmala, the event featured Sudhir Phakatkar, a senior electronic technician from GMRT, Narayangaon, as the keynote speaker. The session began with an introduction by Dr. Dhananjay Ahire, Executive President of Marathi Vidnyan Parishad.

In his lecture, Phakatkar addressed widespread misconceptions about planets, stars, and destiny. Using scientific evidence, he explained how celestial bodies in the solar system impact human life at a physical level but emphasized that they have no influence on destiny or success.

He also offered a scientific perspective on Earth’s formation, including its age and the distances between planets. Phakatkar debunked the myth surrounding gems and stones, stating that their supposed connection to planets and their ability to determine success or failure is purely imaginary. He concluded by emphasizing the importance of rational thinking, urging people to rely on scientific principles to dispel superstitions and avoid attributing life events to planetary positions.

The event, held at the Sharadchandraji Pawar College of Architecture auditorium, saw participation from students, parents, and citizens. It sparked discussions on promoting a scientific mindset to combat superstitions. The program’s speakers were introduced by Tripti Bakshi, with moderation by Sachin Malegaonkar, coordinator of the Dabholkar lecture series. Sheetal Chougule, Treasurer of the Marathi Vidnyan Parishad, delivered the vote of thanks.

Participants appreciated the initiative, expressing a strong need for such seminars to strengthen rational and scientific thinking in society.