Marathi Actress Sonali Kulkarni Appeals To Villagers To Participate In Chief Minister's Panchayat Raj Drive In Jalgaon District

Jalgaon: Popular Marathi actress Sonali Kulkarni visited Jalgaon district on Friday to inspect and promote various development works underway in the district under the Chief Minister's Prosperous Panchayat Raj campaign. She received a grand welcome in the district.

Sonali Kulkarni was overwhelmed while observing the development works in various talukas and appealed to the villagers to participate in this Panchayat Raj campaign. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Meenal Karanwal was also present with her on this occasion.

Renowned Marathi actress Sonali Kulkarni was on a tour of Jalgaon district to inspect and promote various initiatives under the Chief Minister's Prosperous Panchayat Raj campaign. Various programmes were organised in Galapur in Erandol taluka, Vadgaon Kare in Pachora taluka, and Garkheda in Jamner taluka of Jalgaon district, in the presence of Sonali Kulkarni.

She inaugurated the ongoing digitalisation in the Gram Panchayats, as well as water harvesting soak pits and various public welfare initiatives. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Meenal Karanwal, Additional Chief Executive Officer Randhir Somvanshi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Bhausaheb Akade, along with various officers and dignitaries, were present on this occasion.

Sonali Kulkarni received a spontaneous and enthusiastic welcome in all three villages of the district, with musical processions and the sound of drums and traditional instruments. Sonali was overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response from the villagers. On this occasion, she appealed to the villagers to participate wholeheartedly in the Prosperous Panchayat Raj campaign.

In Galapur of Erandol taluka, a spontaneous procession was taken out for Sonali Kulkarni in a horse-drawn carriage. Villagers participated in large numbers in this procession. She was also welcomed with a performance by a Lezim troupe of school students.

During the programme, in Garkheda of Jamner taluka, beneficiaries of the housing scheme and beneficiaries of the smoke-free village scheme were specially felicitated by Sonali Kulkarni and other dignitaries.

During this time, kits were also distributed to pregnant mothers through the Women and Child Welfare Department. After visiting these three Gram Panchayats in the district, Sonali was truly overwhelmed by the steps taken by the Gram Panchayats towards development. She spontaneously praised the Gram Panchayats of the district. The villagers present at the occasion thanked Sonali for visiting their village.