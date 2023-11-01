Maratha Reservation: Prohibitory Orders Applied In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar |

In light of the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation, Additional District Magistrate Janardan Vidhate has enforced prohibitory orders in the rural areas of Chhatrapati Sambhajingar district.

These orders will be in effect from November 1 to November 15.

Under these orders, the possession of weapons, gatherings of more than five people without permission, and the organisation of meetings and processions have all been prohibited.

Moreover, the use of loudspeakers will require prior permission from the District Superintendent of Police or a designated police officer.

The order emphasises that strict legal action will be taken against any violations.

