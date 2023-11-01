 Maratha Reservation: Hundreds Pledge To Skip Diwali Festivities In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Watch Video
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
A candle march took place at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday evening to show support for Manoj Jarange's indefinite hunger strike demanding Maratha community reservation. Students, teachers, and university employees joined the march and pledged not to celebrate Diwali, as a symbol of respect for those who sacrificed their lives for the Maratha reservation cause.

The candle march began with homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue. This gathering marked the first instance of university staff and residents coming together in support of Jarange's agitation. The march culminated at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue, where a meeting was conducted.

Key figures including Senate member Dr Haridas Somwanshi, Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan leader Dr Prakash Ingale, research students' action committee leader Ajay Pawar, Radha More, employees' association leader Dr Kailas Pathrikar, and others provided guidance and support. Dr Pathrikar administered the oath to refrain from celebrating Diwali.

Activists from various organisations, including the Maratha Aarakshan Vidyarthi Jan Andolan Samiti, Sarathi Vidyarthi Sanshodhan Kruti Samiti, Shikshakettar Karmachari Sanghatana, and teachers, actively participated in the agitation.

