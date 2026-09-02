Maratha Community Calls Latur District Bandh On Thursday In Support Of Manoj Jarange-Patil | File Pic

Latur, Sept 2: The Sakal Maratha Samaj has called for a shutdown across Latur district on Thursday (Sept 3) in support of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

The decision to observe the district-wide bandh was taken at a meeting of members of the Maratha community held in Latur on Wednesday. Following the meeting, community members took out a motorcycle rally and paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. They subsequently staged a sit-in on the road and raised slogans in support of reservation and against the state government.

Maratha community voices concerns

At the meeting held at Hotel Laxmi, members of the community, including women, expressed concern over the socio-economic difficulties faced by Maratha families. They said rising household expenses and the cost of education had placed a considerable financial burden on many families.

Participants also referred to farmer suicides allegedly linked to indebtedness and crop losses, as well as suicides among unemployed youths, and argued that reservation was necessary to address the community's socio-economic difficulties.

Support for Jarange-Patil agitation

The participants extended their support to Jarange-Patil's ongoing agitation and alleged that the government had repeatedly given assurances on the reservation issue without resolving it.

They urged the government to take into account Jarange-Patil's health and the concerns of the Maratha community and resolve the issue at the earliest.

The meeting also warned that political programmes involving ministers or elected representatives would not be allowed to take place in the district if the government failed to act on the demand.

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Shutdown arrangements

The bandh will begin at 7 am on Thursday. Schools, colleges, coaching classes and markets are expected to remain closed, while essential services will be exempted.

The Sakal Maratha Samaj has appealed to citizens and establishments to extend their cooperation to the shutdown.

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