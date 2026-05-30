Manoj Jarange Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike As Talks With Maharashtra Govt Fail | Sourced

Pune: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange began an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Saturday after talks with the state government failed to produce an agreement on several key demands.

Jarange started the protest by sitting on a cot in the open under the scorching sun with a saffron scarf tied around his head. Local supporters gathered at the protest site to express solidarity with him.

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Maha Govt Had Tried To Have Talks…

The development came after lengthy discussions between Jarange and a government delegation led by Cabinet Sub-Committee Chairman Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, which failed to reach a breakthrough. The talks continued late into the night, with both sides discussing possible written assurances from the government on various demands raised by the Maratha community.

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Among the key demands are the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates and validity documents based on records from the former princely states of Satara, Kolhapur, Aundh and Pune, as well as the creation of a separate ministry for the Maratha community.

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Jarange’s Demands…

Jarange has also demanded that the government provide details of the 5.8 million Kunbi certificates it claims to have issued. He alleged that although a government resolution has been issued regarding the Hyderabad Gazetteer records, certificates are not being issued on the grounds.

He further raised concerns over the functioning of the Shinde Committee, stating that its work has slowed after Justice Shinde took charge as the Lokayukta of Goa. According to Jarange, the committee lacks adequate manpower, while experts in Modi, Persian and Arabic languages who were assisting with document verification have left the project.

Vikhe Patil & Government To Attempt Talks Again…

The Maratha leader also questioned the government’s handling of cases registered during the Maratha reservation agitation. He said 567 out of 661 cases have been withdrawn, while 191 cases are still pending before the courts. He recalled that the government had earlier assured efforts would be made to resolve around 60 serious cases.

Following the failed talks, Vikhe Patil and BJP leader Prasad Lad returned to the Divisional Commissioner’s office, where further discussions were held with the Chief Secretary and senior officials. Government sources indicated that efforts are continuing to find a solution.

Officials said Vikhe Patil is expected to return to Antarwali Sarati for another round of discussions with Jarange as the government attempts to end the fast and break the deadlock.