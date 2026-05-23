Manoj Jarange-Patil's Fresh Warning To Maharashtra Govt, Gives May 28 Deadline, Threatens Hunger Strike Over Maratha Quota Demands

Manoj Jarange's Fresh Warning To Maharashtra Govt, Gives May 28 Deadline, Threatens Hunger Strike Over Maratha Quota Demands | File Photo

Mumbai: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has once again turned up the heat on the Maharashtra government, issuing a fresh ultimatum over pending quota-related demands and warning of another indefinite hunger strike from May 30 if action is not taken by May 28.

The renewed pressure comes despite months of assurances and government resolutions issued after last year’s massive Maratha quota agitation. Jarange-Patil, however, claimed implementation on the ground has 'slowed down' and accused officials of delaying the issuance of Kunbi and caste validity certificates to Maratha applicants.

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BJP MLC Prasad Lad Meets Manoj Jarange Patil

The development follows a key meeting held in Jalna between BJP MLC Prasad Lad, considered close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Jarange-Patil, amid growing concern within the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the possibility of another statewide agitation.

Speaking after the meeting, Jarange-Patil said the government had been given time till May 28 to present a clear roadmap on fulfilling the community’s demands, reported Saam TV.

What Are Jarange's Demands?

Among the major demands raised by Jarange are immediate issuance of Kunbi certificates to Marathas in Marathwada, fast-tracking caste validity certificates, withdrawal of cases filed against Maratha protesters during earlier agitations, revival of all SARTHI schemes and government jobs for families of protesters who died during the movement.

He also demanded that the committee headed by retired judge Sandeep Shinde be given a one-year extension to continue tracing Kunbi records across the state. Jarange-Patil alleged that despite government resolutions being issued earlier for implementing Hyderabad Gazette records and granting Kunbi certificates, district-level officials were allegedly slowing down the process.

“Students seeking admissions on the basis of Kunbi certificates are facing uncertainty because validity certificates are not being issued on time,” he claimed, according to the report, warning that lakhs of Maratha students could be affected.

The activist further said preparations for the May 30 protest had temporarily been put on hold after the government initiated dialogue. However, he maintained that the agitation call had not been withdrawn. “If demands are not met, I will begin the hunger strike from Antarwali Sarati. I may even have to sit alone if preparations are delayed,” he said.

The looming agitation is seen as a major political challenge for the state government, especially at a time when Maharashtra is already dealing with concerns over fuel shortages, rising prices and unrest linked to competitive exam controversies.

Prasad Lad, after meeting Jarange-Patil, expressed confidence that the government would address the pending demands. “No government has done as much for the Maratha community as the Fadnavis government,” he said, adding that he was personally committed to resolving the issue.

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