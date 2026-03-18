'Fully Prepared To March To Mumbai Again', Warns Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Patil As Maharashtra Govt Dilly-Dallies On Quota Promise

Manoj Jarange-Patil | ANI

Mumbai: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has once again intensified his stance on the long-pending quota demand, warning that the community is prepared to march to Mumbai if the state government fails to honour its assurances.

Speaking in Jalna, Jarange said the Maratha community would not hesitate to launch another large-scale agitation, cautioning that any rollback on promises could trigger serious repercussions.

Jalna, Maharashtra | Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil says, "Maratha community is fully prepared to march to Mumbai again, and if the government breaks its promise, it could face serious consequences... If Devendra Fadnavis did not want to provide reservations to the Maratha… pic.twitter.com/lEAKWdT4KA — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

He questioned the intent of the government, stating that the issuance of a Government Resolution (GR) linked to the Hyderabad Gazette indicated a clear commitment towards granting a reservation. “If there was no intention to provide a reservation, such steps would not have been taken,” he remarked.

Jarange’s warning comes months after his massive agitation in Mumbai in August 2025, when he launched an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan. The protest drew lakhs of supporters from across Maharashtra, severely disrupting traffic and daily life in South Mumbai. Commuters faced significant inconvenience as key areas witnessed heavy crowding and restricted movement.

At the time, Jarange had taken a firm position, declaring he would continue fasting until the Maratha community was granted a reservation. His primary demand has been the recognition of Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian group classified under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, thereby making them eligible for reservation benefits in education and government employment.

However, the protest also drew sharp criticism from the judiciary. The Bombay High Court had pulled up Jarange and his supporters for allegedly violating conditions imposed for the demonstration. The court observed that the agitation had extended beyond Azad Maidan, leading to gatherings at key public locations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Churchgate, and Marine Drive, effectively bringing parts of the city to a standstill.

Following negotiations, the agitation was called off in early September after the state government accepted several key demands. A cabinet sub-committee agreed to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas based on historical records, with a formal GR promising to ensure implementation.

Despite this, Jarange’s latest remarks indicate that tensions remain unresolved, with the possibility of renewed protests looming if the assurances fail to translate into action.

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