Manjara Dam Water Release Brings Relief To Beed Farmers Amid Rising Summer Heat | Sourced

Beed: Authorities have begun releasing water from the Manjara Dam in Kaij tehsil for irrigation, providing relief to farmers amid rising summer temperatures. The move follows increased demand for water for standing crops in the region.

According to the Canal Advisory Committee, around 14 million cubic metres (MCM) of water have been discharged through both the left and right bank canals. The release is expected to support sugarcane and other summer crops in parts of three districts.

Officials said the dam currently holds a total water stock of 193.984 MCM, of which live storage is 135.726 MCM, accounting for 74.37% of its capacity. Assistant Engineer Abhijit Nitanware said the irrigation discharge will continue for the next 15 days.

Read Also Manjara Dam Water Cut To Six Schemes After ₹39.53 Crore Dues Remain Unpaid

The water release is expected to benefit nearly 18,000 hectares of farmland. Through the Left Bank Canal (90 km), irrigation will reach areas in Renapur (5,902 hectares), Ambajogai (3,776 hectares) and Kaij (941 hectares). Through the Right Bank Canal (78 km), Latur (6,977 hectares) and Kalamb (682 hectares) tehsils will receive a water supply.

Despite the canal release, water discharge into the Manjara riverbed remains uncertain. Farmers dependent on check dams along the river have not yet paid irrigation charges or formally demanded water release. As a result, authorities have not finalised any plan to release water through the dam’s main gates into the river.