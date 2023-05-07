Manipur violence: KSO stages protest in Pune |

The Pune unit of Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) staged a peaceful protest on Sunday against the Manipur government in light of the ongoing violence in their home state.

The KSO is a collective name for various Kuki student bodies in India. The protesters demanded President's rule in Manipur and criticized Chief Minister Biren Singh.

Manipur violent clashes

Manipur is witnessing violent clashes over a move to grant scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. Naga and Kuki tribes who are opposing this plan organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on Wednesday after which the clashes broke out.

Life started to return to normalcy in parts of Manipur under the watchful eyes of army drones and helicopters deployed for aerial reconnaissance. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 percent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said 22 students from the state currently stuck in riot-hit Manipur will be first shifted to Assam from where a special flight will be arranged to bring them back home.

As many as 14 of them have been shifted to the Shiv Sena office in Manipur, the CM's office said in a statement.

