Manipur Locals Protest Outside Mahatma Phule Mandai As PM Visits Pune; Condemn Modi's Silence Over Crisis In State

On Tuesday, along with the opposition, several residents from Manipur protested against PM Modi in Pune as he was visiting the city. Many traveled all the way from Manipur to Pune with the sole purpose of urging PM Modi to address the issue of Manipur Violence.

The protest, organised by the India Front, was in front of the legendary Mahatma Phule Mandai with a heavy police presence. They wore black clothes and held placards.The protestors, which included children also, raised slogans like, "Prime Minister answer, PM go back, go to Manipur".

One Manipuri woman, expressing her discontent to the Pune Mirror, said, "I have journeyed a long way from Manipur, and by God's grace, I made it here. The situation in Manipur is dire. The Prime Minister finds time to visit other places, but not Manipur; why? We are an integral part of India, yet we face such neglect."

When asked about the safety of women in Manipur, she conveyed that women are not safe at all. She left her parents behind in Manipur to protect other children. She demanded that PM Modi visit Manipur and restore peace as soon as possible.

They sought accountability for atrocities in their state and wanted to draw more attention to the plight of Manipuri people and compel the Prime Minister to acknowledge their grievances.Many strongly condemn the PM's defeaning silence over the Manipur issue.

