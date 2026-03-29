Man Uses Bullock Cart To Carry Motorcycle To Petrol Pump After Running Out Of Fuel In Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - VIDEO

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Pune: A video from Kannad taluka in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has surfaced online, capturing an unusual yet telling scene amid the ongoing fuel anxiety, where a man is seen transporting his motorcycle on a bullock cart to a nearby petrol pump after running out of fuel.

In the video shared by Instagram page 'Mumbaiculture.in', the man’s motorcycle is clearly seen placed on top of a traditional bullock cart at a petrol pump. Upon reaching the station, the cart, along with the bike still mounted on it, is brought right up to the fuel dispenser. The visuals then show the man refuelling the motorcycle while it remains on the cart itself, highlighting the extent of inconvenience caused by the situation.

The presence of the bullock cart at the petrol pump, typically a space dominated by motor vehicles, has caught public attention, with many pointing to it as a symbol of both rural ingenuity and the desperation triggered by uncertainty. The attendant is seen nearby as the man proceeds to fill petrol into his bike.

The incident comes at a time when multiple reports of long queues at fuel stations and instances of panic buying have been reported from different parts of the country. Experts suggest that such situations are often aggravated by misinformation, leading people to stock up on fuel unnecessarily.

The visuals underline the impact of panic buying and rumours surrounding a possible petrol shortage, which have led to long queues and heightened concern in several regions. While authorities have maintained that there is no actual shortage of fuel, fear-driven demand appears to be creating on-ground challenges for commuters.

This episode from Kannad serves as a stark reminder of how quickly rumours can translate into real-world disruptions, especially in semi-urban and rural areas where access to fuel stations may already be limited. Authorities have urged citizens to remain calm and avoid hoarding, reiterating that fuel supplies remain adequate and that panic buying could disrupt normal distribution systems.

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