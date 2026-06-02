WATCH: Man Threatens Rickshaw Driver With Sword In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Three Booked

Man Threatens Rickshaw Driver With Sword In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Three Booked | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Panic gripped Sutgirni Chowk on Monday morning after a man allegedly threatened a rickshaw driver with a sword and assaulted him over a police complaint. The Jawaharnagar Police have registered a case against three persons in connection with the incident.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accused have been identified as Parmeshwar Eknath Chavan (36), Dnyaneshwar Eknath Chavan (40), and Vijay Dattatray Lahugade (25), all residents of the Sutgirni area.

According to police, complainant Shubham Chaturbhuj alias Satish Jagarwal (21), a rickshaw driver from Bharatnagar, was waiting for passengers at Sutgirni Chowk with his friend Shaikh Sameer Naseer at around 9.15 am when the accused arrived on a scooter.

The accused allegedly confronted Shubham over a complaint he had earlier lodged against Parmeshwar. Police said Parmeshwar allegedly threatened the driver with a sword, claimed to be a policeman, and warned him of consequences. The three men then allegedly assaulted Shubham and his friend.

Witnesses said Parmeshwar waved the sword in the air, causing panic among people in the area. Local residents rushed to the spot and intervened. They managed to rescue the victims and snatch the sword from the accused, preventing any further escalation.

Police said the incident stemmed from an earlier dispute that took place around 4 am on Monday near the Seven Hills Flyover. According to the complaint, Parmeshwar had approached Shubham and Sameer and allegedly demanded their Aadhaar cards and driving licences while claiming to be a police officer.

The matter had reached the Pundliknagar Police Station but was settled at the time. However, police said Parmeshwar was allegedly upset that a complaint had been made against him and later confronted the two men at Sutgirni Chowk.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.