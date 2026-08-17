Man Killed While Mediating ₹8,000 Loan Dispute In Beed's Ambajogai, 6 Booked | Representative Image

Beed: A 55-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Sunday night in Ambajogai’s Sadar Bazar area while trying to mediate a dispute over a loan of ₹8,000.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against six people at Ambajogai City Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Ismail Khan Bas Khan Pathan. According to the complaint, Ismail Khan was struck in the chest with an iron knuckle duster and subsequently assaulted with punches and kicks.

As per the FIR filed by Chhote Khan Bas Khan Pathan, his son Osama had lent ₹8,000 to their neighbour, auto-rickshaw driver Majed alias Majju Mansab Shaikh, two months ago to purchase auto parts. The amount was to be repaid within a month, but Shaikh allegedly kept delaying the payment.

At around 9pm on Sunday, Osama went to the auto stand in front of the government hospital to demand the money. Majed allegedly abused and threatened him there and later went to the complainant’s hotel, where he allegedly issued further threats.

Around 10.30pm, Majed allegedly returned with Arshad Shaikh, Amjad Shaikh, Ayan Shaikh, Rehan Shaikh and Fayan Shaikh. The group gathered outside the complainant’s house and allegedly began hurling abuses.

When Chhote Khan and his son stepped out to pacify them, the accused allegedly assaulted them. Hearing the commotion, Ismail Khan came forward to mediate.

Police said that at this point, prime accused Majed Shaikh allegedly struck Ismail Khan on the left side of his ribs with the iron knuckle duster he was carrying.

Ismail Khan collapsed, following which the other accused allegedly continued to assault him. Locals rushed him to the government hospital in Ambajogai, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Based on the complaint, Ambajogai City Police booked Majed Shaikh, Arshad Shaikh, Amjad Shaikh, Ayan Shaikh, Rehan Shaikh and Fayan Shaikh under relevant sections for culpable homicide and other offences.

Police Sub-Inspector Anand Shinde is conducting further investigation into the case.