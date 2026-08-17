Pune: PMC Clears Project Management Consultant For Rajaram Bridge Widening In Karve Nagar

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cleared the appointment of Subduction Zone Consultants Pvt. Ltd. as the project management consultant for the proposed widening of Rajaram Bridge in Karve Nagar. The bridge connects Sinhagad Road with the DP Road and is an important link for traffic between Sinhagad Road and Karve Nagar. The existing bridge is around 18 metres wide. Under the sanctioned development plan, it is required to be 30 metres wide.

The widening project has been planned to ease traffic congestion on the stretch. Heavy traffic from Karve Nagar and Sinhagad Road towards the bridge often leads to congestion. The PMC Standing Committee approved the appointment, Standing Committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said. Subduction Zone Consultants quoted 1.08% of the total project cost as its consultancy fee. It was the lowest among the three eligible bidders.

The PMC had invited tenders to appoint an expert consultant for the project. Five bids were received. Three bidders qualified during the technical scrutiny under the Quality and Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) process. After the financial bids were opened, Subduction Zone Consultants quoted 1.08%, followed by MAPS Global Civiltech Pvt. Ltd. at 1.55% and Envirosafe Consultants at 1.62%.

The consultant will handle pre-tender and post-tender activities. It will also supervise the actual construction work. The PMC’s Chief Engineer (Projects) department has planned the widening to improve traffic movement between Sinhagad Road, Karvenagar and the DP Road. The civic body has allocated Rs 8.5 crore for the project in its 2026-27 budget. However, the project has not yet received financial approval.

Further work will begin after the financial sanction is granted. The PMC is also expected to make provisions for the remaining project cost in the next financial year. The widening work can begin only after the financial approval and other tender-related procedures are completed. The appointment of the project management consultant is the latest step towards taking the project forward.