Man Falls Into Waterlogged Pothole On Pune-Bengaluru Highway Service Road; Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns | AI

Pimpri Chinchwad: A video showing a man falling into a water-filled pothole on the service road of the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Punawale has gone viral, raising fresh concerns over road safety during the monsoon. Residents say the incident reflects the poor condition of the road and the dangers posed by potholes hidden beneath rainwater.

The video shows the man stepping into what appeared to be a puddle before suddenly losing his balance and falling into a deep pothole concealed by accumulated rainwater. Locals said the incident could have been far more serious if a heavy vehicle had been passing by at the time.

Residents alleged that the service road develops deep potholes every monsoon and claimed that repeated complaints to the authorities have failed to bring a lasting solution. They also said ongoing road works during the rainy season have made the stretch even more hazardous for motorists and pedestrians.

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People living in the area warned that waterlogged potholes are difficult to spot and pose a major risk, especially for two-wheeler riders. They urged the authorities to take immediate action before a more serious accident occurs.

Following the circulation of the video on social media, local corporator Rahul Kate said he raised the issue with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the instructions of MLA Shankar Jagtap.

Kate said senior NHAI officials have assured prompt action. According to him, a team has already reached the spot and started clearing the accumulated rainwater. He added that repair work on the damaged stretch is expected to be completed within the next one to two days.

The corporator also said he would continue to follow up with NHAI to ensure a permanent solution to the recurring problem. He urged the highway authority to identify and repair all waterlogged potholes on service roads in the area at the earliest to prevent further accidents.