Man Abducted, Killed Over Suspected Illicit Relationship, Four Accused Apprehended | AI

Latur, Oct 5: A 32-year-old man was allegedly abducted in a car and taken to a stone-crushing unit at Bardapur in Ambajogai tehsil, where four men allegedly assaulted him with iron rods, sticks and a belt, resulting in his death. Police have apprehended the all four accused, Inspector Santosh Patil told.

The incident reportedly occurred after the accused suspected the victim of having an illicit relationship with his sister.

The deceased has been identified as Madhav alias Nitin Dhanaji Sangame, a professor at College in Kolhapur and resident of Kanheri Chowk area in Latur city.

According to the complaint, Sangame was allegedly forced into a car near the Rukmini Temple at Kanheri Chowk around 4.15 pm on Sunday. The accused allegedly abducted him and took him to a stone-crushing unit at Bardapur in Ambajogai of Beed district.

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The four men allegedly assaulted Sangame with an iron rod, sticks and a belt, inflicting serious injuries to his head. He subsequently died in the attack.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother Narendra Sangame, the Shivajinagar police registered a case of kidnapping and murder against Prithviraj Deshmukh, Dhaval Deshmukh, Prathamesh Reddy and Aditya Bhalke, all residents of Latur.

Police have apprehended all the four accused and further process to arrest them is underway, PI Patil said.