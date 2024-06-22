Malegaon Municipal Corporation Clerk Caught Accepting ₹33,000 Bribe | Representative Image

Sachin Mahale, a senior clerk at the Malegaon Municipal Corporation, was caught accepting a bribe of ₹33,000. This bribe was demanded as a four per cent reward for himself and others after approving a contractor's drainage construction bill. Mahale, who exploited his position as the personal assistant to the municipal commissioner, was arrested following a sting operation.

During a house search in Vardhaman Nagar, led by Police Inspector Swapnil Rajput, authorities discovered ₹13.10 lakh in cash and three gold coins, along with a gold ornament weighing a total of 133 grams.

The complainant, a construction contractor, had secured a tender for drainage construction under the Malegaon Municipal Corporation in her brother's name. Mahale demanded the bribe to approve the bill for the completed drain construction work. On June 13, Mahale accepted the bribe in the presence of witnesses. Consequently, on June 21, he was detained, and proceedings to file a case against him at Killa Police Station in Malegaon are ongoing.