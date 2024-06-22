 Malegaon Municipal Corporation Clerk Caught Accepting ₹33,000 Bribe
Malegaon Municipal Corporation Clerk Caught Accepting ₹33,000 Bribe

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Malegaon Municipal Corporation Clerk Caught Accepting ₹33,000 Bribe | Representative Image

Sachin Mahale, a senior clerk at the Malegaon Municipal Corporation, was caught accepting a bribe of ₹33,000. This bribe was demanded as a four per cent reward for himself and others after approving a contractor's drainage construction bill. Mahale, who exploited his position as the personal assistant to the municipal commissioner, was arrested following a sting operation.

During a house search in Vardhaman Nagar, led by Police Inspector Swapnil Rajput, authorities discovered ₹13.10 lakh in cash and three gold coins, along with a gold ornament weighing a total of 133 grams.

Follow us on

