Malegaon Civic Body Removes Tipu Sultan Portrait From Deputy Mayor’s Office Amid Controversy | Sourced

Nashik: The portrait of Tipu Sultan, the former ruler of Mysore, displayed in the office of the Deputy Mayor of Malegaon Municipal Corporation has been removed following a controversy that triggered political and social reactions in the city.

The issue came to light after it was noticed that Tipu Sultan’s portrait had been displayed in the Deputy Mayor’s office. The development drew objections from various organisations and citizens, who demanded its immediate removal. The matter subsequently became a subject of political discussion and debate.

Those opposing the display of the portrait raised questions over the rules and conventions governing the photographs and portraits that can be displayed in government and local self-government offices. They demanded that the civic administration ensure strict adherence to prescribed norms.

The controversy also heated Malegaon’s political atmosphere, with different political parties and social organisations taking opposing stands on the issue. As the debate intensified, the Malegaon Municipal Corporation administration took note of the matter and removed the portrait from the Deputy Mayor’s office.

While the removal of the portrait has, for now, brought the immediate controversy to an end, political discussions and reactions surrounding the incident continue in the city.

Citizens have also demanded that civic and government offices should not become centres of political or social controversies and that the administration should clearly follow established guidelines regarding the display of portraits and photographs in public offices.