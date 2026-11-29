Make Collective Efforts To Improve The Quality Of Public Healthcare Services: Health Minister Prakash Abitkar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All relevant agencies must work with coordination and a sense of responsibility to further elevate the standard of government healthcare services in the district. The objective should be to bring about a tenfold improvement in healthcare facilities compared to the current level of operations.

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar has urged everyone to make a collective effort to ensure that citizens have access to quality, convenient, and timely healthcare services.

He was speaking at the ‘Aarogya Samvad Yatra’ event, held at the Smart City Meeting Hall in the Amkhas Maidan area, under the Municipal Corporation. Present on this occasion were MLA Abdul Sattar, MLA Vilas Bhumre, MLA Prashant Bamb, MLA Suhas Sirsat, Mayor Rajendra Janjal, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad Minnu P. M., Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adkune, Municipal Corporation Medical Assistant and Health Committee Chairperson Dr. Sunita Solunke, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, and District Health Officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar.

Members of Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, office-bearers and members of various health committees, auxiliary nurse midwives (health workers), and community health officers participated via a video-conferencing system.

While reviewing the functioning of the district's healthcare system, Minister Abitkar stated that priority must be given to cleanliness, sterilisation, and the facilities provided to patients within government healthcare institutions.

He emphasised the need to ensure that patients receive quality treatment, essential medicines, and timely healthcare services. Beyond administrative reforms, there should be a visible, qualitative improvement in actual patient care. Furthermore, available funds for strengthening healthcare facilities must be utilised in a proper, transparent, and effective manner.

The works being carried out under an integrated fund of approximately Rs 15 crore will be reviewed, and necessary improvements will be considered. He also directed that these works be put on hold until the ongoing inquiry into them is completed.

The objective should be to increase public trust in government healthcare institutions so that more patients avail themselves of these facilities. Plans must be in place to ensure the availability of adequate medical supplies and human resources in proportion to any increase in the number of patients.

Minister Abitkar further stated that officials, staff, and public representatives should work together to improve standards across all areas including cleanliness, infrastructure, quality of treatment, and overall management within these healthcare institutions.

Through this 'Health Dialogue Tour' (Aarogya Samvad Yatra), the functioning of various health committees operating under the district's public health department including the Integrated Health and Wellness Committee (IHWC) was reviewed.

Discussions were held with the office-bearers and members of the Village Health, Nutrition, Sanitation, and Water Committee (VHNSC), the Public Health Committee (Jan Aarogya Samiti - JAS), the Patient Welfare Committee (Rugan Kalyan Samiti - RKS), and the Integrated Health and Wellness Committee (IHWC).