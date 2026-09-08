Make Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar School Surroundings Tobacco-Free: District Collector Vinay Gowda | FPJ (Representational Image)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Vinay Gowda GC on Tuesday directed officials to effectively implement tobacco control laws in the district, make schools and educational institutions tobacco-free and conduct widespread awareness campaigns on the harmful effects of tobacco products.

A meeting of the District-Level Coordination and Monitoring Committee under the National Tobacco Control Programme was held at the District Collector’s office, chaired by Gowda.

Officials from the Health, Education, Police and other relevant departments attended the meeting, including Additional District Civil Surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf, Additional District Health Officer Chhaya Avargaonkar, Akash Talwalkar from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, DV Patil from the Food and Drug Administration and Labour Officer Akshay Thokal.

Gowda said strict vigilance must be maintained to prevent the sale of tobacco products on the premises of schools and educational institutions. He directed officials to effectively enforce the ban on the sale of tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions.

He also directed schools to fulfil the prescribed criteria for being declared tobacco-free, with the Education Department and other relevant agencies instructed to take regular action.

Enforcement teams under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, should be activated to take action against violators. Officials were also directed to act against violations related to the direct and indirect advertising and sponsorship of tobacco products.

Gowda called for expanding public awareness campaigns through Gram Panchayats, schools, colleges and government departments. He stressed the need for initiatives to educate students and young people about the harmful health effects of tobacco consumption.

The meeting also reviewed the responsibilities assigned to various departments under the National Tobacco Control Programme and the action taken so far. Concerned departments were directed to regularly submit reports on their activities to the District Tobacco Control Cell.