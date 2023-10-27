Major Internal Reshuffle In Pimpri Chinchwad City Police |

The Home Department of Maharashtra state has promoted 104 Senior Police Inspectors to the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP)/Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Among these officers are five police inspectors from the Pimpri Chinchwad city police force. New officers have been appointed to replace the transferred officers who received promotions.

The following police inspectors from the Pimpri Chinchwad city police force have been promoted:

1. Hinjawadi Senior Police Inspector Dr Vivek Mugalikar

2. Nigdi Senior Police Inspector Ranganath Unde

3. Anti-robbery Squad Police Inspector Deepak Shinde

4. Talegaon Dabhade Senior Police Inspector Satyawan Mane

5. Bhosari Senior Police Inspector Bhaskar Jadhav

Vivek Mugalikar has assumed the position of ACP in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Consequently, eight police inspectors have been transferred within the city police force:

1. Shankar Avatade (Crime Branch Unit Four to Senior Police Inspector Talegaon Dabhade)

2. Shriram Paul (Shirgaon Parandavadi Police Station to Senior Police Inspector Hinjawadi)

3. Krishnadev Kharade (Chinchwad Police Station to Senior Police Inspector Shirgaon Parandavadi)

4. Dilip Shinde (Traffic Branch to Senior Police Inspector Chinchwad)

5. Amarnath Waghmode (Talawade Traffic Branch to Senior Police Inspector Rawet)

6. Shivaji Gaware (Ravet Police Station to Senior Police Inspector Bhosari)

7. Ranjit Sawant (Talegaon MIDC Police Station to Senior Police Inspector Nigdi)

8. Sanjay Tungar (Cyber Cell to Senior Police Inspector Talegaon MIDC)

