Major Industrial Boost For Nashik: ₹750-Crore ACE Gases Project In Dindori

Nashik: ACE Gases Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. will set up a major project in the Dindori industrial area of Nashik district with an investment of around ₹750 crore. The company plans to establish a production facility for liquid medical oxygen and industrial gases.

The agreement is part of a set of Memorandums of Understanding signed between the Government of Maharashtra and eight companies in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Under these agreements, investments worth ₹44,710 crore are expected to flow into the state, potentially generating around 7,000 jobs.

The new project will be located in the Talegaon–Akrale industrial area in Dindori taluka. According to sources, the facility will produce around 300 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen.

The project will be implemented in two phases, with ₹500 crore to be invested in the first phase and ₹250 crore in the second phase.

Ashish Nahar, president of the Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association (NIMA), said the project is expected to boost industrial growth in Nashik and create employment opportunities in the region.