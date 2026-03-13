Major Employment Boost In Nashik As 1,000 Youths Secure Jobs At MVP Mega Job Fair | Sourced

Nashik: Although today's youth possess education, they face a significant challenge and source of anxiety regarding employment. The number of students pursuing ITI courses, various diplomas, undergraduate degrees, and postgraduate studies is on the rise within society; consequently, the critical question of securing a job looms large before them.

Through the medium of job fairs, not only will the youth gain access to employment opportunities, but the interview process itself will also serve to boost their self-confidence. Various participating companies are committed to providing students with not just employment, but also comprehensive training. Speaking on the occasion, Adv Nitin Thakare, General Secretary of the MVP (Maratha Vidya Prasarak) Samaj, announced that the organisation aims to employ 25,000 youths in the near future.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 'Mahanaukari Melava' (Mega Job Fair), organised jointly by the MVP-managed KTHM College (Nashik) and the CII Model Career Centre on Thursday, March 12th. The event was held to mark the birth anniversaries of Maharashtra's former Chief Minister, Yashwantrao Chavan, and the revered social reformer Adv. Baburao Thakare.

During the event, 1,004 candidates were selected through interviews conducted at the job fair. Of these, appointment letters were ceremonially presented to 20 students by the dignitaries present, serving as a symbolic representation of all the selected candidates. The programme was held in the evening at the Karmveer Raosaheb Thorat Auditorium. Dignitaries present on this occasion included the institution's General Secretary, Adv. Nitin Thakare, Chairman, Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice Chairman, Vishwas More, Deputy Chairman, D. B. Mogal, Secretary, Dilip Dalvi, Directors Adv. Sandeep Gulve, Ramesh Pingle, Adv. Laxman Landge, and Adv. R. K. Bachhav, as well as former Director Nanasaheb Mahale.

Also in attendance were Munna Kokate, Principal Dr B. G. Wagh, Sagar Shirsath, Kamlesh Gosavi, Vikas Date, Subhash Raybhor, Principal Dr Kishor Pawar, and others. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chairman D. B. Mogal and Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar extended their best wishes to the selected students. Dr Tushar Patil anchored the proceedings, and Dr Sharad Binnor proposed the vote of thanks.

Representatives from more than one hundred renowned companies, including Tata Motors, Bajaj, Dhananjay, Dhoot Transmission, Apex International, SBI Card, Dalmia, HDFC Bank, Kirloskar, Mahindra, Samsonite, VIP, Zepto, Blinkit, and ICICI Prudential, were present at the event.