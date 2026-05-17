Major Anti-Encroachment Drive Clears Busy Jalna Road Stretch In Beed | Sourced

Beed: A major anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Beed on Friday, bringing relief to commuters and pedestrians on the busy Jalna Road stretch between Sathe Chowk and the bus stand area.

The operation was jointly conducted by the district administration, municipal council and traffic police. Officials used excavators and other heavy machinery to remove illegal roadside stalls, temporary structures and unauthorised shops that had narrowed the road for several years.

Drive Aimed At Easing Traffic Congestion…

Authorities said the drive was aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving pedestrian safety on one of the city’s busiest roads. Residents had repeatedly complained about traffic jams and accidents caused by the encroachments.

Officials noted that similar drives had been conducted earlier, but the encroachments had returned after some time. Citizens have now urged the administration to maintain strict monitoring to prevent illegal structures from reappearing.

‘Strict Action Against Fresh Violations’

Shailesh Fanase said the encroachments between Sathe Chowk and the bus stand had been cleared and warned that strict action would be taken against fresh violations. Materials removed during the operation were also seized by the civic body.

Dilip Khedkar said the drive was necessary to avoid accidents and ensure smoother movement for vehicles and pedestrians. He added that continuous enforcement would continue in the area.

The anti-encroachment operation was conducted under police protection to maintain law and order during the drive. Officials indicated that similar actions could soon be taken in other traffic-prone parts of Beed city.