Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Demolishes 144 Encroachments Along Seven Hills–Shahnoor Miya Dargah Road | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday carried out a major anti-encroachment drive along the Seven Hills to Shahnoor Miya Dargah road, demolishing 144 illegal structures despite resistance from residents and traders.

The operation began around 11 am when the civic squad entered the Seven Hills area and started clearing encroachments on both sides of the road. Sheds in front of shops were removed, and kiosks and temporary setups were uprooted. The drive continued under heavy police presence, with support from Nagari Mitra Pathak personnel to control the situation.

Residents and traders opposed the action at several locations. Two lawyers also tried to intervene by presenting court orders, but officials continued the demolition. The drive later moved towards Gajanan Maharaj Temple, where stalls of pot sellers and flower vendors were cleared. Earthen pots were broken using JCB machines.

The action then extended from the temple area to Sur Girni Chowk and further covered the European Market, Chaupati, and nearby stretches. Encroachments by fruit vendors, including iron sheds along the roadside, were also demolished.

Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge visited the site during the drive and issued instructions to officials. Anti-encroachment department head Santosh Wahule tried to pacify protesting residents as the operation continued.

Officials said similar drives had been conducted earlier, but encroachments reappeared after action. The corporation has indicated that strict enforcement will continue to keep the road clear.