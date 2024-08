Mahayuti Coalition Will Collapse Due to Bickering Among Allies Ahead of Maharashtra Polls: NCP (SP) | File pic

The NCP (SP) on Monday claimed the ruling Mahayuti coalition will disintegrate before Maharashtra assembly elections owing to internal "rifts" among the Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase referenced Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam's criticism of PWD Minister and BJP leader Ravindra Chavan and the waving of black flags by BJP workers at Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's convoy.

Kadam termed Chavan as a "useless minister" over the poor state of the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Tapase stated Kadam's outburst is a sign of the deteriorating relations within the Mahayuti alliance.

Black flag shown to Ajit Pawar

He also highlighted a protest by BJP supporters who showed black flags at Ajit Pawar's convoy in Junnar during the Jan Samman Yatra on Sunday.

"There is no coordination between the constituent parties of the Mahayuti, no mutual respect, and no genuine concern for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra," Tapase alleged in a statement.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were dissatisfied with Ajit Pawar's attempts to hijack the "Ladki Bahin Yojana," a flagship cash transfer scheme of the government, he alleged.

According to Tapase, opposition leaders, MLAs, and MPs were deliberately not invited to the formal launch of the "Ladki Bahin" scheme on Saturday, which shows the ruling coalition was more interested in playing politics than serving the people.

"Maha Yuti alliance exists solely to retain power and protect its members from legal scrutiny," he stated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tapase alleged the BJP had engineered splits within key opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) to destabilise the previous MVA government.

People rejected the ruling alliance in recent Lok Sabha elections realising that BJP has "dismantled the political fabric of Maharashtra by orchestrating defections and weakening the opposition", he alleged and expressed confidence in Maha Vikas Aghadi's strong performance in the upcoming assembly elections.

Kadam, a former minister, took a dig at Chavan over incomplete work on the Mumbai-Goa Highway that passes through the coastal districts of Maharashtra, only to be countered by Fadnavis who questioned if his comments were in line with the principles of the Mahayuti alliance.

"After a 14-year wait, even Lord Ram's vanvas (exile) ended, but problems on the Mumbai-Goa Highway persist. We are still deprived of good roads. State PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan seems completely useless. Despite being in an alliance, I openly believe that Devendra Fadnavis should ask for Chavan's resignation," Kadam said.