Mahavitaran Tightens Recovery Drive As Power Dues Cross ₹957 Crore In Jalgaon Zone | Representational Image

Jalgaon: Mahavitaran has intensified its recovery drive in the Jalgaon zone after electricity bill dues crossed ₹957 crore. The pending amount includes ₹481 crore from 4,349 public water supply schemes and ₹476 crore from 5,633 streetlight consumers across Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar districts.

The power utility has warned that electricity supply to defaulting water schemes and streetlights may be disconnected if dues are not cleared immediately. Officials said the concerned departments will be held responsible for any water shortage or darkness caused due to such action.

Despite repeated follow-ups through visits, letters, and messages, many departments have failed to clear their dues. Mahavitaran has now issued strict instructions to field offices to begin disconnections where necessary.

Chief Engineer I.A. Mulani said that in the Jalgaon zone alone, 2,339 water schemes have pending dues of ₹287.24 crore. This includes ₹135.35 crore in Dhule and ₹59.27 crore in Nandurbar. Similarly, streetlight dues remain high across all three districts.

With only a few days left in the financial year, the recovery drive has been further intensified. Over the past month, electricity supply to nearly 86,000 defaulters has already been disconnected across the zone.

Apart from government-related dues, around ₹90 crore is pending from domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers. In Jalgaon district, over 51,000 connections were cut, while 22,745 disconnections were carried out in Dhule and nearly 12,000 in Nandurbar.

Mahavitaran officials said their financial system depends on regular bill payments. To make payments easier, authorised bill collection centres will remain open even on public holidays this month.

Consumers have been urged to clear their dues immediately to avoid disconnection of the electricity supply.